Prime Medicine initiated at buy at Jefferies on next-generation gene editing platform

Nov. 14, 2022 11:38 AM ETPrime Medicine, Inc. (PRME)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

CRISPR research in laboratory

Bill Oxford/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jefferies has initiated Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) with a buy rating saying that the company's gene editing platform offers versatility, an advantage over other companies in the space.
  • The firm has a $25 price target (~18% upside based on Friday's close).
  • Shares are down ~8% in Monday morning trading.
  • Analyst Eun Yang said that the platform's versatility could potentially address ~90% of known genetic mutations.
  • Although human testing may not start until 2024-2025, animal proof-of-concept data in around 2023, if positive, would bolster the platform, "potentially driving the shares higher given its broad applicability," she noted.
  • Other things Prime Medicine (PRME) has going for it, according to Yang, are a broad pipeline and potential licensing/collaboration opportunities.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Bhavneesh Sharma calls Prime Medicine (PRME) a buy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.