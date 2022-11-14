Prime Medicine initiated at buy at Jefferies on next-generation gene editing platform
Nov. 14, 2022 11:38 AM ETPrime Medicine, Inc. (PRME)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Jefferies has initiated Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) with a buy rating saying that the company's gene editing platform offers versatility, an advantage over other companies in the space.
- The firm has a $25 price target (~18% upside based on Friday's close).
- Shares are down ~8% in Monday morning trading.
- Analyst Eun Yang said that the platform's versatility could potentially address ~90% of known genetic mutations.
- Although human testing may not start until 2024-2025, animal proof-of-concept data in around 2023, if positive, would bolster the platform, "potentially driving the shares higher given its broad applicability," she noted.
- Other things Prime Medicine (PRME) has going for it, according to Yang, are a broad pipeline and potential licensing/collaboration opportunities.
