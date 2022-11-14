Houlihan Lokey has agreed to acquire independent advisory firm Oakley Advisory

  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) has agreed to acquire Oakley Advisory, an independent advisory firm that provides a range of services to clients across the digital infrastructure, communications services, and cloud landscape.
  • This transaction adds substantially to Houlihan Lokey’s global coverage of the digital infrastructure sector and significantly augments the existing sector coverage in Europe.
  • As part of this transaction, Chris Godsmark and Christian Maher join Houlihan Lokey as Managing Directors to spearhead the expansion of the firm’s market-leading digital infrastructure coverage into Europe.
  • The transaction is expected to be completed next quarter.

