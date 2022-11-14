TSX allows Pulse Seismic to commence NCIB

Nov. 14, 2022
  • Pulse Seismic (OTCQX:PLSDF) said Monday that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to commence a normal course issuer bid.
  • NCIB allows the company to purchase up to 3,070,659 common shares (~10% of the public float as at November 10, 2022).
  • All shares will be purchased through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative trading platforms.
  • All shares purchased under NCIB will be cancelled.
  • The duration of NCIB will be from November 16, 2022 through November 15, 2023.
  • As of the close of business on November 10, 2022, the company had 53,634,317 common shares outstanding.

