TSX allows Pulse Seismic to commence NCIB
Nov. 14, 2022 11:37 AM ETPLSDF, PSD:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Pulse Seismic (OTCQX:PLSDF) said Monday that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to commence a normal course issuer bid.
- NCIB allows the company to purchase up to 3,070,659 common shares (~10% of the public float as at November 10, 2022).
- All shares will be purchased through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative trading platforms.
- All shares purchased under NCIB will be cancelled.
- The duration of NCIB will be from November 16, 2022 through November 15, 2023.
- As of the close of business on November 10, 2022, the company had 53,634,317 common shares outstanding.
