Sea (NYSE:SE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th, before market open.

The Singapore-based technology company reported mixed second-quarter results and suspended revenue guidance for its e-commerce segment, noting the "increasing macro uncertainties."

With the global economy increasingly weakening due to rising interest rates, slowing consumer activity and geopolitical uncertainties, Sea (SE) said it would "further focus on efficiency and optimization for the long-term strength and profitability of the e-commerce business."

Across the industry, NPD Group data showed consumer videogame spending in the third quarter fell 5% vs. the same period in 2021, continuing a string of tough comparisons for the industry against an uncharacteristically strong prior year.

Shares have taken a nearly 80% dive YTD over worries due to persistent inflation and a weak global economy.

Towards the end of Q3, it was reported Sea (SE) was firing 3% of its Shopee employees in Indonesia due to worsening macroeconomic conditions.

Still, JPMorgan analyst Ranjan Sharma upgraded Sea (SE) to Overweight from Neutral in early November, expecting a "swift improvement" in the company's profitability, with Q3 marking the peak in its losses.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.95 (-13.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.01B (+11.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.

Over the last 2 years, SE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.