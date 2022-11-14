Immuno-oncology company Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) added ~11% on Monday after announcing data from a Phase 1 study for cancer candidates botensilimab and balstilimab in patients with tumors unresponsive to treatments.

The data readout presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting and a company R&D event was based on 125 patients who received the anti-CTLA-4 compound, botensilimab, and/or anti-PD-1 molecule balstilimab.

The trial subjects were part of four cohorts based on the cancer type: microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC), recurrent platinum refractory/resistant ovarian, sarcoma, and PD-(L)1 relapsed/refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Based on data from the evaluable subjects, the overall response rates for MSS-CRC, R/R ovarian cancer, sarcoma, and R/R NSCLC stood at 22%, 26%, 42%, and 60%, respectively.

Notably, there were two complete responses, one from the sarcoma cohort and one from the ovarian cancer cohort. However, the four cohorts have yet to reach the median duration of response.

According to the company, many of the 250 enrolled patients have received at least three prior lines of therapy.

Agenus (AGEN) added that botensilimab was well tolerated without causing any new immune-mediated safety events outside the typical findings for that therapeutic class.

Seeking Alpha contributor William Meyers argues that Agenus (AGEN) should rally subject to positive data from current Phase 2 trials for balstilimab.