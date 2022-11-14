Slower rate hikes will 'probably be appropriate soon' - Federal Reserve's Brainard

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Monday that it will "probably be appropriate soon" for the Fed to slow the pace of its interest-rate increases.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Brainard argued that October's inflation report was "reassuring preliminarily in terms of showing a slowing" in a number of components within the CPI basket.

"By moving forward at a pace that’s more deliberate, we’ll be able to assess more data and be better able to adjust the path of rates to bring inflation down," she said.

Since its tightening cycle started in March, the U.S. central bank has lifted its benchmark rate from almost zero to a target range of 3.75%-4.0% to tame inflation from stubbornly high levels, making it the Fed's most aggressive rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s. Officials' latest projections in September called for the funds rate reaching a 4.6% terminal rate in 2023, though Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted recently that the ultimate level of rates could be even higher depending on incoming economic data.

"I think what’s really important to emphasize, we’ve done a lot, but we have additional work to do,” Brainard emphasized.

Traders have increasingly raised their bets for a 50-basis-point rate increase for the December 13-14 meeting, in a less aggressive move when compared with the Fed's 75-bp hikes at its prior four meetings. Again, the Fed, which has abided to its goal of bringing inflation down to its 2% objective, is data-dependent in the sense that it will need to see further monthly readings of cooler inflation. Of note, headline consumer prices climbed 7.7% in October from a year before, easing from September's 8.2% print, but still way above the Fed's target.

“The most recent CPI inflation print suggests that maybe the core PCE measure that we really focus on might be also showing a little bit of a reduction,” Brainard noted. She also noted that there are signs of wages cooling in the employment cost index as well as average hourly earnings data, potentially leading to a deterioration in inflation pressures on the services front.

Earlier, Fed governor Christopher Waller said market got ahead of itself after CPI report.