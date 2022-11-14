Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) -8.6% in Monday's trading after Wells Fargo downgraded shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $148 price target, slashed from $248, which reflects a 50% cut in the firm's forecast for the FY 2024 EBITDA multiple to 9x on an altered growth outlook and risk assumptions that accompanied the Howden deal.

While the $4.4B acquisition creates a bigger and more diversified clean energy company, Chart's (GTLS) post-transaction growth rate likely will be reduced, implying a lower valuation, according to Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read.

While admitting the downgrade "arrives a bit late following this major acquisition surprise... we recognize a significant loss in confidence in Chart's financial resilience (all debt/preferred financing), pace of growth (much slower post-acquisition), and dilution of the impact of large-scale LNG orders/growth," Read wrote.

Discussing Chart Industries' (GTLS) Howden deal, "loading up a company with preferred stock and debt [generally] allows less leeway for unforeseen complications or mistakes," Long Player writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.