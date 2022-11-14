908 Devices slumps 22% despite a topline surge of 36%

Nov. 14, 2022 12:06 PM ETMASSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • 908 Devices (MASS) Q3 shows a 26% jump in revenue to $15.8M, beats consensus by $0.11M.
  • Expanded installed base to 2,317 devices with 175 devices placed.
  • Received a $3.1 million order from the U.S. Army for aerosol modules for the MX908 device used to detect and identify vapor and aerosol hazards.
  • Gross profit was $9.3M vs. $6.8M; gross margin was 59%, as compared to 54%.
  • Net loss was $6.3M compared to $5.2M.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $193.7M; $15M of debt outstanding.

  • 2022 Guidance: Revenue range expected to $46M-49M vs. consensus $53.58M, representing growth of 13% over full year 2021 at the midpoint of the range.

  • GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats consensus by $0.02.

  • Previously (Nov. 14): 908 Devices GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.02, revenue of $15.8M beats by $0.11M

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.