908 Devices slumps 22% despite a topline surge of 36%
Nov. 14, 2022 12:06 PM ETMASSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- 908 Devices (MASS) Q3 shows a 26% jump in revenue to $15.8M, beats consensus by $0.11M.
- Expanded installed base to 2,317 devices with 175 devices placed.
- Received a $3.1 million order from the U.S. Army for aerosol modules for the MX908 device used to detect and identify vapor and aerosol hazards.
- Gross profit was $9.3M vs. $6.8M; gross margin was 59%, as compared to 54%.
- Net loss was $6.3M compared to $5.2M.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $193.7M; $15M of debt outstanding.
2022 Guidance: Revenue range expected to $46M-49M vs. consensus $53.58M, representing growth of 13% over full year 2021 at the midpoint of the range.
GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats consensus by $0.02.
