Berry Global Group FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 14, 2022 12:09 PM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.15 (+38.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.64B (-0.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BERY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.

