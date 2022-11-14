Energizer FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 14, 2022 12:09 PM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $774.93M (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
