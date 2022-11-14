Aramark Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 14, 2022 12:10 PM ETAramark (ARMK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.11B (+15.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARMK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
