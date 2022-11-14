Krispy Kreme Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 14, 2022 12:11 PM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $362.43M (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DNUT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
