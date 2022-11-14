Ionis in partnership with Metagenomi on developing medicines for genetic targets

Nov. 14, 2022

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) has entered a partnership with Metagenomi that will use the latter's gene editing system to examine validated and novel genetic targets to develop new medicines.
  • Specifically, the collaboration calls for medicines for up to four genetic targets.
  • Terms call for Ionis (IONS) to pay $80M upfront, plus the potential for milestone payments and royalties.
  • Ionis (IONS) is focused on RNA-targeted therapeutics.
