Ionis in partnership with Metagenomi on developing medicines for genetic targets
Nov. 14, 2022 12:14 PM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) has entered a partnership with Metagenomi that will use the latter's gene editing system to examine validated and novel genetic targets to develop new medicines.
- Specifically, the collaboration calls for medicines for up to four genetic targets.
- Terms call for Ionis (IONS) to pay $80M upfront, plus the potential for milestone payments and royalties.
- Ionis (IONS) is focused on RNA-targeted therapeutics.
- Ready why Seeking Alpha contributor William Meyers says that Ionis (IONS) is a buy for the long run.
Comments