Sea drops 7% even as report says company has laid off 7,000 workers over past six months
Nov. 14, 2022 12:15 PM ETSea Limited (SE)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares dropped more than 7% on Monday even as The Information reported that the Asian tech company has let go more than 7,000 employees over the past six months.
- The news outlet, citing two people with knowledge of the matter, noted that Sea (SE), which is Southeast Asia's largest internet company, has embarked on the layoffs in an effort to become profitable.
- Sea (SE) shares have fallen nearly 80% year-to-date. In September, Sea (SE) said it was letting go 3% of its Shopee workers in Indonesia.
- Earlier this month, JPMorgan analyst Ranjan Sharma upgraded Sea (SE) to overweight from neutral on expectations of improved profitability.
- Sea (SE) is scheduled to announce third-quarter results on November 15th before the start of trading.
Comments (1)