More info on Tremor International Q3 earnings
Nov. 14, 2022
- Tremor International (TRMR) Q3 shows a drop in revenue of 19% to $70.09M.
- Achieved Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $30.1M compared to $42.3M.
- Maintained strong margins including a 43% Adjusted EBITDA margin.
- Strong $109.1M net cash position as of September 30, 2022.
- Q4 Guidance: Contribution ex-TAC of approximately $103M; Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $37 million
- FY Guidance: Contribution ex-TAC of approximately $310M; FY 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of ~$140M; FY 2023 Contribution ex-TAC of approximately $460M; FY 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of ~$180M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11.
