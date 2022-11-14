More info on Tremor International Q3 earnings

  • Tremor International (TRMR) Q3 shows a drop in revenue of 19% to $70.09M.
  • Achieved Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $30.1M compared to $42.3M.
  • Maintained strong margins including a 43% Adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • Strong $109.1M net cash position as of September 30, 2022.
  • Q4 Guidance: Contribution ex-TAC of approximately $103M; Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $37 million
  • FY Guidance: Contribution ex-TAC of approximately $310M; FY 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of ~$140M; FY 2023 Contribution ex-TAC of approximately $460M; FY 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of ~$180M.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11.
  • Previously (Nov. 14): Tremor International Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11, revenue of $70.9M

