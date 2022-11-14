Has inflation peaked? Russell Investments thinks it's too early to tell

As Wall Street received a softer than expected CPI report on Thursday of last week it rocketed major averages (SP500), (DJI), (COMP.IND) and benchmark exchange traded funds (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NYSEARCA:VOO), (IVV), (NYSEARCA:DIA), (NASDAQ:QQQ) higher. But does one print mean that inflation has eased? Russell Investments put out a recent research note and outlined that it may be premature to waive the victory flag so soon.

Chief Investment Strategist at Russell Investments, Erik Ristuben stated: “It’s important to remember that October’s inflation numbers, while lower than in previous months, are still intolerably high.”

At the moment, CPI Y/Y sits at 7.7% and Core CPI Y/Y is at 6.3%. Moreover, the latest consumer price index report for October also highlighted the fact that inflation has now rose at its slowest pace since January.

Bigger picture, while the latest inflation numbers have shown that some degree of progress has been made towards pulling in elevated inflation levels, Ristuben cautioned against reading too much into the data.

“At the end of the day, I think it’s a little bit too early to spike the ball in the end zone and declare any kind of victory yet.”

In broader financial news, U.S. stocks were mixed early on during Monday’s session, as investors took a breather after last week's remarkable rally.