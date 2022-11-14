Canoo, Lordstown, EV startup stocks cool down after red-hot Friday rally

Nov. 14, 2022 12:22 PM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV), PSNY, RIDEWKHS, RIVN, XPEV, LCID, FFIEBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Lucid Air Electric Car

hapabapa

Many of the younger companies populating the crowded EV space fell back toward earth on Monday.

Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) -7.59%, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) -7.3%, Lucid Group (LCID) -4.65%, Workhorse Group (WKHS) -5.87%, Faraday Future (FFIE) -5.52%, and Rivian Automotive (RIVN) -3.41% were among notable midday decliners. The drop for the group dented a stark rebound for many of the names on Friday. For example, the notably-shorted Canoo (GOEV) rose a stunning 30.58% on Friday, while Lordstown (RIDE) rose over 8%, Lucid (LCID) jumped just over 6%, and Rivian (RIVN) rose 5.89% to close last week.

However, the entire sector was not dragged into the red on Monday. Chinese EV manufacturer XPeng (XPEV) and Swedish high-end EV company Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) posted gains into the afternoon session. Polestar’s modest gain on Monday adds to an over 20% gain marked on Friday after a better than expected earnings result.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.