Jaguar trades lower despite Q3 revenue soaring 400%
Nov. 14, 2022 12:25 PM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock was marginally down (~2%) on Monday after its Q3 results.
- Net loss was -$12.52M, compared to -$12.19M in Q3 2021.
- Net product revenue grew +400% Y/Y to $3.15M. However, both top and bottom line figures missed estimates (2 analysts).
- Mytesi's total prescription volume increased about 3% Q/Q. Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal used to for the relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
- "As previously announced, the transition we completed this past January to a limited distribution network of specialty pharmacies resulted in a meaningful reduction in Mytesi distribution costs as well as a higher average net price," said Jaguar's Chief Commercial Officer Ian Wendt.
- Research and Development expenses increased to $5.9M, compared to $3.3M in Q3 2021, mainly due to the phase 3 clinical trial of crofelemer for cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD).
- Non-GAAP EBITDA for Q3 2022 and Q3 2021 was a net loss of -$8.5M each, respectively.
