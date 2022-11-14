Jaguar trades lower despite Q3 revenue soaring 400%

Nov. 14, 2022 12:25 PM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor

  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock was marginally down (~2%) on Monday after its Q3 results.
  • Net loss was -$12.52M, compared to -$12.19M in Q3 2021.
  • Net product revenue grew +400% Y/Y to $3.15M. However, both top and bottom line figures missed estimates (2 analysts).
  • Mytesi's total prescription volume increased about 3% Q/Q. Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal used to for the relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
  • "As previously announced, the transition we completed this past January to a limited distribution network of specialty pharmacies resulted in a meaningful reduction in Mytesi distribution costs as well as a higher average net price," said Jaguar's Chief Commercial Officer Ian Wendt.
  • Research and Development expenses increased to $5.9M, compared to $3.3M in Q3 2021, mainly due to the phase 3 clinical trial of crofelemer for cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD).
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA for Q3 2022 and Q3 2021 was a net loss of -$8.5M each, respectively.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.