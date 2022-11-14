United Rentals rallies after Ahern deal is viewed favorably

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) traded higher after announcing that it acquired Ahern Rentals for $2.0B in cash Ahern Rentals is the 8th largest North American rental company and its fleet mix carries is noted by Morgan Stanley to have similarities to URI's Gen Rent portfolio with ~48% exposure to Aerial Work Platforms, ~28% exposure to Forklifts, ~12% exposure to Earthmoving/Dirt, and the remaining ~12% exposed to the Power/HVAC/Trucks/Other part of the business.

Analyst Dillon Cumming noted that with URI operating near the lower end of its target leverage range, the acquisition of Ahern represents a "compelling" use of capital from an absolute EBITDA and accretion perspective.

"While we expect investors to appreciate the more compelling level of absolute EBITDA $ accretion resulting from the contemplated transaction (particularly given URI's low leverage range), we similarly expect some level of incremental focus around the level of expected margin dilution & elevated fleet age at Ahern - which could mitigate otherwise more supportive share price performance resulting from the transaction."

During a conference call, United Rentals (URI) said the deal is expected to bolster EPS in the first year after closing. While the Ahern acquisition is not contigent on financing, URI is pausing buybacks in the near term. The Ahern deal is expected to close before the end of the year.

Shares of URI were up 2.38% on Monday at 12:30 p.m. on elevated volume.

See more details on the United Rentals-Ahern deal.