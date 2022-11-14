Getty pops after Koch quietly discloses stake
- Shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) gained as much as ~12% in midday trading on Monday after U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries disclosed a 20.4% stake in the stock photo and video supplier.
- Koch, in its 13F filing disclosed with the SEC, reported that it purchased 80.5M Class A shares of Getty Images common stock.
- If assuming Friday's closing price of $5.31, Koch bought 80,499,253 shares of Getty for at least over $425M.
- Getty as of last close had 394.7M Class A shares outstanding.
- Stock has lost 42% of its value since going public via SPAC deal on July 25 this year.
- From August to October, stock price has fallen 78.1%, from $31.10 on Aug 1 close, to $6.80 on Oct 31.
