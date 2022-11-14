FTX downfall is said to be probed by Manhattan U.S. attorney's office

Nov. 14, 2022

  • Prosecutors working with the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York have opened a probe into the meltdown of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Reuters reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
  • The investigation comes just days after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the face of its multibillion-dollar shortfall and its inability to meet a huge amount of customer withdrawals.
  • Like many industry experts suggested, FTX's demise has triggered increased regulatory scrutiny across the wider crypto ecosystem, which could be seen as a positive development. That being said, the latest blow to the cryptoverse pushed some crypto exchanges to share proof of their reserves to increase transparency; Crypto.com did just that.
  • Previously, (Nov. 9) FTX came under SEC, CFTC investigations over its mishandling of client funds as well as its financial relationship with sister companies FTX US and Alameda Research.

