FTX downfall is said to be probed by Manhattan U.S. attorney's office
Nov. 14, 2022 12:44 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Prosecutors working with the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York have opened a probe into the meltdown of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Reuters reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
- The investigation comes just days after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the face of its multibillion-dollar shortfall and its inability to meet a huge amount of customer withdrawals.
- Like many industry experts suggested, FTX's demise has triggered increased regulatory scrutiny across the wider crypto ecosystem, which could be seen as a positive development. That being said, the latest blow to the cryptoverse pushed some crypto exchanges to share proof of their reserves to increase transparency; Crypto.com did just that.
- Previously, (Nov. 9) FTX came under SEC, CFTC investigations over its mishandling of client funds as well as its financial relationship with sister companies FTX US and Alameda Research.
Comments (3)