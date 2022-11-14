Citi analyst Keith Horowitz downgraded Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to Neutral from Buy as net interest income tailwinds from the Federal Reserve hiking rates already appear to be price in.

In addition, "we see downside risk to 2023 NII largely from a catch up on deposit repricing and noninterest bearing deposit outflows outweighing the benefits of fixed rate assets repricing," Horowitz wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst expects credit risk to be better than feared, "but it feels early to play the credit trade as we have yet to see meaningful deterioration, plus, we believe the regionals will be be a better place to play."

His model assumes the federal funds rate reaches 5.25%-5.50% range by Q2 2023, then fall to neutral rate of 2.50% in 2024.

Citi's 2022 EPS estimate remained unchanged at $3.15; for 2023, EPS estimate was cut by $0.10 to $3.65 (vs. $3.96 FactSet consensus) and for 2024, by $0.05 to $4.40 (vs. $4.05 FactSet consensus).

Horowitz's Neutral rating agrees with the SA Quant rating of Hold and the average SA Author's rating. It diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

Quant Labs Research's technical analysis of BAC comes up with a bullish conclusion.