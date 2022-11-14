Flex LNG Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 14, 2022
- Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 15, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.75 (+25% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $91.1M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLNG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
