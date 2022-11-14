Rockwell rises 9% on restructuring plans, narrow-than-expected Q3 loss

Quarterly results

  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is trading ~9% higher after the company on Monday said it will focus on growing revenue-generating businesses, which currently include its hemodialysis concentrates business and international partnerships for Triferic, pausing further investment in pharmaceutical development programs.
  • Rockwell expects to achieve profitability in 2024 from its new strategic development.
  • "Once the Company achieves profitability and sustains cash flow from its revenue-generating businesses, it will then consider investments in higher-value, longer-term products to develop a broader kidney care products portfolio," the company said.
  • The company posted Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.40, which beat estimates by $0.08. Revenue rose ~17% Y/Y to $18.69M and missed by $0.68M.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $27.6M.

