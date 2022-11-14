Ares Management dips after BMO downgrade

Nov. 14, 2022 12:52 PM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Digital screen with financial trading chart and cryptocurrency price trend.

bizoo_n

  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares fell 5% on Monday after BMO Capital Markets downgraded its ratings from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Analyst Rufus Hone wrote, "The strong fundraising pipeline and premium fee-related earnings growth are now fairly reflected in the blended P/E multiple." The brokerage continues to see Ares (ARES) as one of the "best-positioned Alts" for current market backdrop, but believes that there’s better relative value elsewhere.
  • SA Quant system rates Ares Management (ARES) as hold
  • The stock has lost 7.32% in value over the past year

