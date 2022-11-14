Activist Jana takes stake in SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global
Nov. 14, 2022 12:54 PM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Activist Jana Partners disclosed a stake in Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) a report last month that the parent of SurveyMonkey parent was evaluating a sale after getting takeover interest.
- Jana disclosed owning more than 933,000 shares in its latest 13-filing for the period ended Sept. 30.
- Bloomberg reported last month that Momentive (MNTV) is working with an adviser on a possible sale and no final decision has been made.
- A possible sale comes after Zendesk (ZEN) agreed to buy Momentive (MNTV) last year for $4.2 billion, but axed the deal in February after Zendesk shareholders came out against it. Momentive shares have plunged 47% since the Zendesk deal was terminated in late February.
- Momentive shares fell 1.4% in trading on Monday.
- The Jana stake is noteworthy because Jana was originally pushing Zendesk to abandon its takeover of Momentive (MNTV) last November.
