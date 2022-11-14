Allete upped to Buy at BofA, which sees capital spending update lifting shares

Nov. 14, 2022 1:01 PM ETALLETE, Inc. (ALE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

High Voltage Electric Power Lines At Sunset

imaginima

Allete (NYSE:ALE) +3.3% in Monday's trading after Bank of America upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral with a $66 price target, raised from $53, believing the company offers robust double digit total return potential following its updated capital investment plan.

Allete (ALE) rolled forward its long-run capital plan now targeting $2.7B in aggregate investment over 2023-27, a $1.8B increase in the previous iteration of its plan, BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith said.

The analyst also noted the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission last week approved Minnesota Power's enhanced 15-year integrated resource plan that should add 400 MW wind and 300 MW solar; Allete (ALE) owns Minnesota Power.

After previously forecasting 5% rate base growth, Dumoulin-Smith now sees the latest update to 8% over the 2022-27 period likely driving a constructive management update with a formal raise to 6%-8% EPS compound annual growth rate target in February.

Allete (ALE) recently reported Q3 GAAP earnings of $0.59/share on revenues of $388M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.