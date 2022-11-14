Evoqua Water Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 14, 2022 1:03 PM ETEvoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Evoqua Water (NYSE:AQUA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 15, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.32 and the consensus revenue estimate is $465.38M (+9.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, AQUA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
  • SA contributor The Value Investor in an analysis said Evoqua (AQUA) is a well-positioned water play, but rated it Hold as margins and earnings multiples are too elevated.

