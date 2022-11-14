Walmart earnings preview: Investors prep for retail's state of the union address

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) fell 1.72% in Monday afternoon trading as investors prepped for one of the biggest earnings report in the retail sector for the Q3 season arriving during the premarket session on Tuesday.

Heading into the earnings report, Walmart (WMT) is being widely viewed by analysts and investors as a trade-down beneficiary that should outperform on a relative basis in a recessionary environment. However, the trick is that shares of WMT have already outperformed in 2022 on a relative basis and valuation is somewhat stretched after investors took refuge in the defensive name.

For Q3, analyst expect Walmart (WMT) to report revenue of $146.8B and EPS of $1.32. The Bentonville-based company is also expected to post comparable sales growth of 4.8% for the quarter. Guidance from the retail giant on the status of its inventory level and transportation costs headwinds are seen as crucial in setting the post-earnings tone.

On Wall Street, Deutsche Bank recently named Walmart a top pick just ahead of the report. Analyst Krisztina Katai joined the growing chorus of Walmart bulls that see the stock as a defensive winner that will continue to outperform in the rough macro backdrop. "We think value-focused retailers will continue to gain market share next year on accelerating trade down," noted Katai on the near-term setup. While WMT is seen performing well during the economic downturn due to its value draw, a change in purchasing habits or further increases in labor costs are seen as posing potential headwinds for investors.

Another key point to watch with Walmart (WMT) will be the update on pricing, which could also impact the grocery sector if the retailer giant is less aggressive on taking pricing. Morgan Stanley has also tipped that an update on Walmart+ subscriber growth could be a catalyst. In general, Morgan Stanley thinks the macro backdrop still favors defensive-positioned retailers like Walmart (WMT), Dollar General (DG), and AutoZone (AZO)

In the last 90 days, 18 analysts have revised their Q3 EPS estimate for WMT higher, while 10 analysts have lowered their mark.

Watch Target (TGT) for a share price reaction as well on Tuesday, with the stock trading in tandem with WMT 11 of the last 12 times the company has spilled numbers.

