Hotel REITs declared the biggest dividend hikes among real estate investment trusts in the month of October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) declared $0.20/share quarterly dividend, against $0.01 dividend in the prior quarter. The dividend represents a 37% payout ratio based on Q2 2022 normalized funds from operations. Meanwhile, Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) increased quarterly dividend by 14.3% Q/Q to $0.08.

Retail REIT The Macerich Company (MAC) raised quarterly dividend by 13.3% to $0.17, while residential REIT NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) increased its payout by 10.5% to $0.42. Retail REIT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) hiked dividend by 10% to $0.22 during the month.

Specialized REIT Crown Castle (CCI) rose its payout by 7% to $1.565, retail REIT Getty Realty (GTY) by 5% to $0.43, retail REIT Agree Realty (ADC) by 3% to $0.24, office REIT Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) by 1% to $0.2350 and specialized REIT Gladstone Land (LAND) by 0.4% to $0.0458.

With 10 REITs reporting dividend hikes in October, the total number of dividend raises by REITs totaled 88 YTD until October. This represents about 54.3% of the entire U.S. REIT industry, the data showed.

No Canadian REITs announced a hike last month.

21 retail REITs, 15 residential REITs and 14 specialty REITs had reported the most dividend hikes until October this year, among U.S REITs.

9 Canadian REITs announced dividend increases YTD until October.

Here is a look at the subsector-wise dividend increases among REITs YTD until last month: