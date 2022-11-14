Home Depot’s (NYSE:HD) third quarter earnings results are due early in Tuesday's pre-market trading with the market zeroing in on housing market impacts and end-consumer dynamics.

Shares of the home improvement retailer have fallen over 20% in 2022, but have run hot into the earnings alongside a broader market rebound since a cooler CPI report on Thursday morning. The report suggested that the Fed may not need to pursue quite as hawkish a policy as previously feared, lessening the anticipated impact on already-slowing housing demand.

The retailer has long been lauded for its execution, exceeding EPS and revenue estimates in each of the past 8 quarters. Analysts expect $4.11 in earnings per share and $37.88B in revenue for the quarterly report due Tuesday. Comparable sales are expected to rise 3.02% from the prior year while the average ticket is slated to tick 8.98% higher, per Bloomberg consensus estimates. Merchandise inventories are expected to come further under control as well, dropping to $22.96B from $26.1B at the close of July.

Analysts remain broadly optimistic on the company’s ability to overcome these expectations, with pricing moves buoying results and Pro-exposure differentiating the company from its chief competitor in Lowe’s Companies (LOW). Both Cowen and Evercore ISI highlighted the key factor in their respective earnings previews, noting that contractors are still dealing with large backlogs and are therefore supporting strong sales as opposed to waning post-pandemic DIY demand.

“LOW’s higher DIY mix remains a headwind, in our view,” Evercore’s latest analysis concluded. “We like HD’s Pro exposure, FCF yield, steady dividend hikes and buybacks.”

Additionally, strong results from Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) indicate some resilience in home improvement spending. For Telsey Advisory’s analysts, this suggests that stay-at-home workers are still demanding home improvement goods for maintenance projects.

“Home Depot should remain a winner in retail, given its best-in-class execution, digital prowess, and permanent and hybrid work-from-home arrangements causing more maintenance and repair activity,” the firm told clients ahead of the results.

Despite the broadly bullish view of the quarter gone-by, guidance remains a question mark. Amid a housing slowdown that still has room to erode further, many analysts have moved to reduce estimates for the fourth quarter and into 2023.

“The housing market, in our minds, does again have some characteristics of a market that has moved too far, too fast spurred on by a very easy Fed,” R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin wrote in a cautious note in October. “With that liquidity reversing with no real end in sight we thought it prudent to move numbers lower.”

As such, he trimmed his full-year EPS estimates and tempered his sales expectations. MKM Partners seconded the trepidation, advising clients that guidance remains a major question mark ahead of the report, prompting their Neutral rating.

The analyst consensus on the stock nonetheless remains a Buy with the consensus price target of $346.94 suggesting about 11.5% upside from Monday’s trading levels.

Read more on the recent unionization effort by Home Depot employees in upstate New York.