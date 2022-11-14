Infinity Pharma falls 24% on Q3 revenue miss
Nov. 14, 2022 1:31 PM ETInfinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Infinity Pharma (NASDAQ:INFI) is trading ~24% lower after the company missed revenue estimates.
- Revenue rose 65.1% Y/Y to $0.71M, way below estimates of $8.12M.
- The company posted Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.12.
- Infinity said it continues to expect net loss for 2022 to range from $40M to $50M.
- Infinity continues to expect to end 2022 with a cash of $35M to $45M, which provides a cash runway into 2024.
- Research and development expenses rose to $7.7M, compared to $7.1M, a year earlier.
- The Company reported today an update from its MARIO-3 study of eganelisib in combination with atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel in front-line metastatic triple negative breast cancer.
- The result showed 52% increase in one-year progression free survival rate.
