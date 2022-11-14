Teva, Rimidi team up to integrate respiratory digital health data

Nov. 14, 2022 1:39 PM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA headquarters in Parsippany, NJ, USA.

JHVEPhoto

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) said its U.S. affiliate is collaborating with clinical management platform Rimidi to expand the reach of its respiratory digital health platform.
  • The collaboration will enable consumers to have access to Teva's Digihaler system, a digital health platform to help patients have informed treatment discussions with their healthcare providers through personalized care, the companies said in a press release on Monday.
  • The partnership will help healthcare providers to better integrate patient data into their workflows.
  • The companies added that Rimidi allows for data aggregation across multiple devices into a single, streamlined solution that integrates with the Electronic Health Record (EHR).
  • Digihaler data will be available to providers as part of Rimidi's new Respiratory Module, which also brings in patient-generated data from an integrated pulse oximeter and relevant data from EHR including medical history, diagnoses and laboratory assessments, according to the companies.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.