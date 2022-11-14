Teva, Rimidi team up to integrate respiratory digital health data
Nov. 14, 2022 1:39 PM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) said its U.S. affiliate is collaborating with clinical management platform Rimidi to expand the reach of its respiratory digital health platform.
- The collaboration will enable consumers to have access to Teva's Digihaler system, a digital health platform to help patients have informed treatment discussions with their healthcare providers through personalized care, the companies said in a press release on Monday.
- The partnership will help healthcare providers to better integrate patient data into their workflows.
- The companies added that Rimidi allows for data aggregation across multiple devices into a single, streamlined solution that integrates with the Electronic Health Record (EHR).
- Digihaler data will be available to providers as part of Rimidi's new Respiratory Module, which also brings in patient-generated data from an integrated pulse oximeter and relevant data from EHR including medical history, diagnoses and laboratory assessments, according to the companies.
