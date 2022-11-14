Circor International (NYSE:CIR) jumped 17% by 1:40 p.m. ET Thursday after the maker of industrial pumps and other equipment reported earnings that were better than Wall Street’s estimates. The stock had surged as much as 57% before giving back some of its gains.

The company’s Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.69 beat estimates by $0.35. Revenue rose 3% -- or 10% on an organic basis that excludes foreign currency shifts -- from a year earlier to $195.4 million, beating the consensus by $5.35 million.

Circor, whose industrial brands include Allweiler‚ Houttuin‚ Imo and Tushaco, said adjusted operating income soared 70% to $27.3 million in Q3. Its backlog grew 14% to $497 million among its business segments.

“The demand environment for our products continues to be positive as evidenced by sustained order strength and our healthy backlog,” Tony Najjar, president and CEO, said in a regularly scheduled conference call with investors. “We are positive about our business as we move through the fourth quarter of 2022 and look ahead into 2023.”