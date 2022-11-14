John Bruno joins Xerox as COO
Nov. 14, 2022 1:59 PM ETXerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) has appointed John Bruno as president and chief operating officer.
- Prior to this appointment, Bruno served as COO and CEO of Data & Analytic Services at Aon. He joins the Xerox team following Steven Bandrowczak's promotion to CEO earlier this year.
- In this role, Bruno will partner closely with the CEO and leadership team to shape the company's global strategy and will be accountable for operating model advancements to improve company performance.
