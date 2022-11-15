Malaga Financial declares special 5% year-end stock dividend

Nov. 15, 2022 5:11 AM ETMalaga Financial Corporation (MLGF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Malaga Financial (OTCPK:MLGF) declares special 5% stock dividend on the company’s common stock outstanding.
  • Payable Dec. 30; for shareholders of record Dec. 16; ex-div Dec. 15.
  • The dividend will be issued in the form of additional shares of common stock. Cash will be issued in lieu of fractional shares.
  • Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of 0.25/share was declared payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 16, 2022 to be paid on or about Jan. 4, 2023.
  • See MLGF Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.