Malaga Financial declares special 5% year-end stock dividend
Nov. 15, 2022 5:11 AM ETMalaga Financial Corporation (MLGF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Malaga Financial (OTCPK:MLGF) declares special 5% stock dividend on the company’s common stock outstanding.
- Payable Dec. 30; for shareholders of record Dec. 16; ex-div Dec. 15.
- The dividend will be issued in the form of additional shares of common stock. Cash will be issued in lieu of fractional shares.
- Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of 0.25/share was declared payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 16, 2022 to be paid on or about Jan. 4, 2023.
- See MLGF Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
Comments