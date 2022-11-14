NLS Pharma says Nasdaq granted request for continued listing

Nov. 14, 2022 2:02 PM ETNLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Swiss biopharma NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) added ~8% on Monday after announcing that the Nasdaq approved the company’s request for continued listing subject to certain conditions.
  • According to a letter sent by the Nasdaq, the continued listing depends on the company’s ability to timely submit the financial statements and keep at least $2.5M in shareholders’ equity.
  • During the exception period, NLS (NLSP) will also be required to promptly disclose any event that could impact its compliance with Nasdaq requirements, including the terms for the exception.
  • Last month, the company announced it would be subject to delisting if it could not secure a hearing from Nasdaq.
  • NLS (NLSP) has an overall rating of Buy on Wall Street, and the company shares have plunged ~76% over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.

Comments

