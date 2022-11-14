Alcon Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
