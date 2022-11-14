Advance Auto Parts Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.34 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.65B (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward.
