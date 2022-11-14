Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) +16.3% in Monday's trading after saying it has entered into a product development agreement with a "top 10 global automaker" for a custom B-TRAN power module for use in electric vehicle drivetrain inverters in its next generation EV platform.

Ideal Power (IPWR) said it was selected for the program because "B-TRAN potentially offers significant EV inverter efficiency improvements while using the established silicon supply chain, which will offer cost advantages over competing technologies that rely on high-cost materials like silicon carbide."

Under the development program, Ideal Power (IPWR) also will collaborate with an "innovative packaging company" that will produce the custom B-TRAN modules.

The delivery of production-ready B-TRAN-based modules is targeted for 2025, the company said.

Ideal Power (IPWR) reported a Q2 loss of $0.27/share on revenues of less than $1M; it is scheduled to report Q3 results after Monday's market close.