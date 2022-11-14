Scion Asset Management disclosed its buying action during Q3 in a new SEC filing released on Monday.

Of note, Michael Burry's firm more than tripled its holdings in Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) to over 2M shares.

New positions added during the quarter included 132.6K shares of space and defense contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) +1.05%, 10K shares of Charter Communications (CHTR) -0.55%, 724.9K shares of prison operator CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) +2.85%, and 155.8K shares of telecommunications firm Liberty Latin America (LILA) +3.88%.

Scion also took out a new 5M share position in media conglomerate Qurate Retail (QRTEA), which rose 6.25% during the session. QRTEA and GEO were Scion's two largest holdings by market value at the end of the quarter.

Earlier in the year, Scion had sold out of all of its positions with the exception of GEO.

Michael Burry has been getting some extra attention this year due to the downward swing of the market, as well as the sudden collapse of meme stocks and the crypto sector in particular. On October 1, Burry compared the current market to the bubble of 2000, spelling doom for "darling better businesses" while saying value was about to take off.

