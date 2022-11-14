Sen Booker says if marijuana reform isn't passed, will be years until opportunity returns

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said that Democrats who want marijuana reform must do it "now" or else risk waiting "many years from now" when the party will control both houses of Congress.

"When the House of Representatives takes over — even though there’s a lot of House members from states that have legalized marijuana in one way or the other — I just don’t see the Republicans wanting to advance that," Booker said during an interview with NJ Spotlight News.

"So it's either now, or it might be many years from now," he added.

In October, Booker said he believed there was a chance some kind of marijuana reform could be passed during the lame duck session.