The October trading low in the S&P 500 had marked a key technical point for short term levels, but according to Global Trend Alert the October low handle is now an intermediate bottom level as well.

GTA outlined in a recent investor note: “After the market reached an extremely oversold level in mid-October, we felt very strongly that an important short-term bottom had been put into place. And this is why, since then, we’ve repeatedly stressed that the probabilities favor that those October 13th lows won’t be violated any time soon.”

The report continued with: “We now feel that those October lows were not only important short term bottoms, but were also intermediate term in nature.”

Moreover, GTA highlighted that they also have lessened to the effect their shorting positions as they stated that: “We would no longer do new shorting, and would instead look to do aggressive reducing in shorts.”

Since Wall Street dropped to it 2022 low on October 13th, it has since rallied 14.4% and crossed above its 100-day moving average.

See a below chart of the October 13th low that the S&P 500 (SP500) and its mirroring (NYSEARCA:SPY) exchange traded fund are referenced to.

In broader financial news, Wall Street's major indices had made modest gains in a volatile trading session on Monday.