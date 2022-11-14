Google Workspace products suffer afternoon outages (updated)
Nov. 14, 2022 2:50 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) acknowledged its business products were suffering outages Monday afternoon in a widespread disruption.
- The company had said it was investigating potential issues with a wide range of services in its Google Workspace offering.
- Its status dashboard highlighted issues with Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Chat, Google Cloud Search, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Groups, Google Meet, Google Tasks and Google Voice, as well as its Admin Console.
- The company started acknowledging problems at 2:20 p.m. ET, and said issues began at 1:50 p.m. ET.
- Alphabet stock (GOOG) (GOOGL) that had turned positive in the early afternoon negative ground alongside the outages.
- Updated 2:52 p.m. ET: The company says it's resolved the issues with Gmail, Google Chat, and Google Meet.
- Updated 3:23 p.m. ET: Google said by 3 p.m. ET that all outstanding issues were resolved.
