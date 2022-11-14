SPAC TLG Acquisition One to merge with Electriq Power Holdings

Nov. 14, 2022 2:59 PM ETTLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Special purpose acquisition company TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) said it is merging with the energy storage company Electriq Power Holdings in a transaction valued at $495M.
  • The two companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement for the business combination.
  • The transaction, expected to provide Electriq with up to $125M of capital to fund its growth through a combination of debt and equity, is expected to close in H1 2023.
  • The combined company will operate under the name Electriq Power Holdings and trade on the NYSE under the symbol ELIQ.
  • The merged entity will be led by the existing Electriq management, with Mike Lawrie to be the board chairman.
  • Both the boards have approved the proposed transaction.
Comments

