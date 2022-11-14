SPAC TLG Acquisition One to merge with Electriq Power Holdings
Nov. 14, 2022 2:59 PM ETTLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Special purpose acquisition company TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) said it is merging with the energy storage company Electriq Power Holdings in a transaction valued at $495M.
- The two companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement for the business combination.
- The transaction, expected to provide Electriq with up to $125M of capital to fund its growth through a combination of debt and equity, is expected to close in H1 2023.
- The combined company will operate under the name Electriq Power Holdings and trade on the NYSE under the symbol ELIQ.
- The merged entity will be led by the existing Electriq management, with Mike Lawrie to be the board chairman.
- Both the boards have approved the proposed transaction.
- Source: Press Release
