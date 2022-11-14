Americold Realty raised to Buy at BofA as higher rate, occupancy drive revenue growth
Nov. 14, 2022 3:11 PM ETAmericold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bank of America analyst Joshua Dennerlein has upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Buy from Neutral as its revenue growth recovers faster than expected thanks to a rise in rate and occupancy.
- Meanwhile, margin expansion of the services front is not expected to take effect in 2023, so "service margin expansion would be additional upside relative to our base case," and would allow the industrial REIT to pass along costs, the analyst wrote in a note.
- COLD stock ticked down 0.1% in afternoon trading and -11.5% year-to-date.
- Dennerlein's Buy rating diverges from the Quant's Hold rating, though agrees with the average Wall Street Analysts' Buy rating.
- In August, Americold Realty cut at RBC as macro headwinds could curb occupancy gains.
