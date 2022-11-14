MedTech Acquisition signs SPAC merger deal with TriSalus Life Sciences

Nov. 14, 2022

  • SPAC MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) has agreed to take a privately held oncology therapeutics company, TriSalus Life Sciences, public in a reverse merger deal valued at $244.4M.
  • TriSalus Life Sciences is focused on integrating immunotherapy with disruptive delivery technology for patients with liver and pancreatic tumors. In 2021, TriSalus Life Sciences reported $8.4M in net sales and reaffirms it is on track to achieve $12.6M in 2022.
  • The definitive merger deal that medical technology-focused blank check company has signed represents a post-transaction market capitalization of approximately $244.4M for TriSalus.
  • 7 members of TriSalus and 2 of MedTech will take the 9 seats at Board, the company further told, while the transaction is unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both TriSalus and MedTech.
  • Transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023, which will see the stock to listing on Nasdaq under the ticker "TLSI".
  • Upon completion, TriSalus Life Sciences also expects to have at least $60M in cash, including up to $50M from a convertible note for which MedTech and the company have entered into a non-binding term sheet with a leading institutional investor.
  • The announcement follows previous MedTech SPAC deal with Memic Innovation Surgery, which was called off on market volatility and macro reasons in March 2022.

