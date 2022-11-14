Tiger Global takes stakes in HubSpot, PayPal in Q3, exits XPeng, Samsara

Chase Coleman's Tiger Global has added new stakes in HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), with 594K shares, Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY), with 74.38M shares, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM), with 1.31M ADSs, and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), with 54K shares, in Q3 2022, according to the hedge fund's 13F filing dated Monday.

The fund exited a slew of its holdings, including Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM), monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY), Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB).

The firm downsized its investments in CrowdStike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) to 900K shares from 6.55M shares, Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) to 46.31M shares from 203.01M shares, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to 29.86M ADRs from 30.52M ADRs, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to 4.48M shares from 4.49M shares.

It boosted its holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to 5.77M shares from 1.81M shares, Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to 4.17M shares from 1.35M shares, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to 5.47M shares from 110K shares, Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to 9.92M shares from 619K shares, and in Block (NYSE:SQ) to 3.79M shares from 950K shares.

