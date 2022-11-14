FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is set to furlough an undisclosed number of drivers ahead of the holiday season according to trade publication FreightWaves.

Drivers are anticipated to be furloughed starting on December 1 and will remain on furlough for 90 days thereafter. A FedEx spokesperson told the outlet that furloughs will be voluntary. Employees will be offered certain incentives and transfer opportunities and will also be allowed to file for unemployment benefits under the terms of the 90 day furlough.

The announcement comes less than a week after management cited weaker-than-anticipated demand for package deliveries, particularly in Asia, as a driving factor for parking planes and cutting cargo flights.

“We'll be parking aircraft temporarily as we don't need as much lift as we anticipated going into the year, and a big emphasis on optimizing the efficiency of our ground operations, too, within the Express business for lower volumes,” CFO Mike Lenz said at the Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 8.

