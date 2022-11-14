GAN GAAP EPS of -$0.16, revenue of $32.12M
Nov. 14, 2022 4:02 PM ETGAN Limited (GAN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- GAN press release (NASDAQ:GAN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.16.
- Revenue of $32.12M (-0.5% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million versus $(0.9) million primarily related to a smaller net loss.
- Cash was $41.8 million as of September 30, 2022.
- "Although we are expecting a significant increase in activity for the World Cup, the unique nature of the event and the wide range of potential outcomes for the quarter have led us to elect to suspend our guidance for the full year," management said.
